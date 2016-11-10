City jewellers make a killing

Riding high on panic buying, jewellers in the city had a gold run late on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s announcement demonetising existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

A few businesses in three of city’s largest markets including Abids, Secunderbad and Begumpet-Panjagutta that worked through the night are believed to have catered to sudden surge in footfalls and met a demand many times average daily sales. It was also learnt that the deadline of midnight when the notes lost their monetary worth, was circumvented by tinkering with billing.

Mad rush

“The market witnessed sales many times what is seen on Dhanteras or Akshaya Tritya. It was a mad rush and many shops remained opened through the night at the request of customers,” informed a trader who did not wish to be identified.

Another trader hinted that the software used in billing systems can be tinkered to reflect a desired time or date. However at big-brand stores in Panjugutta, traders simply did not bother with bills. Customers were free to buy gold without considering jewellery design and pay using demonetised currency.

“We did receive reports of some jewellers working past midnight but most of the market in Hyderabad had closed after the announcement was made. We think the announcement augers well for the business as it brings in greater transparency,” said Gopi Kishan, a trader affiliated with the Secunderabad Gold Silver Diamond Jewellers Association. He added that markets on Wednesday also witnessed heavy footfalls but most transactions were done through electronic money.