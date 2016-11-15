Hyderabad

Citizens find ATMs and banks shut

Citizens woke up to closed banks and cashless ATMs on Monday. After the announcement was made regarding demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes last Tuesday, banks across the city were shut for the first time for Guru Nanak Jayanthi. As a result people found it a herculean task to exchange or withdraw money.

“I saw at least 50 ATM centres that were either closed or did not have cash in them,” said D. Akash, an entrepreneur and a resident of Banjara Hills. “I must have travelled more than 10 km just to withdraw some cash.”

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 2:14:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Citizens-find-ATMs-and-banks-shut/article16448032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY