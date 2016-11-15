Children have a field day at Raj Bhavan

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, E.S.L. Narasimhan on Monday underscored the need for children to be groomed to adopt healthy attitudes and positive traits so that they grow up to be balanced individuals and good citizens.

With their teachers in tow, over 500 students from corporate and Government schools in the twin cities were privileged to find themselves in the imposing confines of the Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan as a part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

The Governor gave them a warm welcome and extended his greetings to them.

Thrilled to bits, the children moved all over the Durbar Hall in fancy dresses or school uniforms, with some of them rendering verses and rhymes.

They gorged on sweets and chocolates that were given to them, including takeaways for them to carry home.

Awareness on pollution

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Tarnaka here and the Telangana Pollution Control Board arranged exhibitions to bring awareness among the little minds on the need to check pollution that is increasing to alarming levels across the country.

NIN officials explained the need for the little ones to avoid eating junk food and the ill-effects on consuming the same. Later, Mr. Narasimhan said the children needed to transform themselves into good citizens, making the country feel proud of them.

Earlier, he released a publication meant for the children published by the Telangana State Pollution control board.

At a separate function organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare department at the Ravindra Bharathi, Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali said the future of children bore a direct link to the future of the nation.

Union Labour Minister B. Dattatreya said it was of paramount importance that children be taught the need for them to respect girls, adding that only then would it mean respecting the country.

Telangana’s Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy expressed concern at the declining ratio of the girl child.