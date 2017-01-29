Chellappa Commission term extended

HYDERABAD: The State Government on Saturday extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes, also known as Chellappa Commission, till January-end 2018.

When constituted in March 2015, the term of the Commission was stipulated as six months for the purpose of making an inquiry into the status of Scheduled Tribes communities and examine inclusion of a few communities into ST list. However, the term of the Commission has been extended in September 2015, March 2016 and September 2016.

In the orders issued on Saturday, Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Somesh Kumar stated that the term of the Commission has been extended by another one year from the date of expiry of its present term of January 31, 2017.

Accordingly, the term has been extended from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018. The Commission was asked to study and prepare a comprehensive report on the relative increase of Scheduled Tribes population in the State and their social and economic backwardness; to examine the representations of ‘Valmiki Boya’ and ‘Khaithi Lambada’ communities for their inclusion into ST communities; and to obtain information from State and Central Government Departments, agencies/ institutions.

Further, its mandate also includes collecting data, conducting intensive study/survey on the social, educational, economic conditions of STs in Telangana; reporting on the income levels and educational levels across the State; on the educational indicators like literacy rate and health indicators MMR and IMR compared to other sections of the society; and on the culture, social customs, literacy levels and employment status of ‘Valmiki Boya’ and ‘Khaithi Lambada’ communities.

Headed by retired IAS officer S. Chellappa the Commission also has retired IPS officer K. Jagannatha Rao and retired Additional Commissioner of Labour H.K. Nagu as members.