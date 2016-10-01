Hyderabad

Cheating case against coop official

Meerpet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate registered a criminal case against Vasam Srinivasulu alias Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Secretary of Co-operative Department in Andhra Pradesh State following a complaint lodged by a youngster accusing him of cheating.

The complainant C. Mallikarjun Naik charged that the Deputy Secretary had collected money from assuring to secure attender job in Prakasam district in 2014 but failed to do so, Meerpet Inspector N. Ch. Rangaswamy said. Mr. Naik alleged that Srinivasulu threatened him of dire consequences when he insisted on return of the Rs. 2.5 lakh money he had claimed to have paid to the Deputy Secretary for the job of attender.

Police invoked sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against Mr. Srinivasulu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY