Chakrapani for inclusion of rural issues in competitive exams

There is a need to take the national-level recruitment examinations to the masses with specific questions related to rural areas and rural issues to ensure that the rural candidates can connect with the exam and compete with their urban peers.

This is one among the suggestions made to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officials by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) after it successfully implemented such changes in the TSPSC recruitment exams itself. “The UPSC officials are actually impressed with such reforms in Telangana recruitment exams and have in fact shown interest in understanding these changes,” the TSPSC Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani said.

Our observations and discussions with experts have revealed that focus of the recruitment exams was favouring urban and those from coaching institutes while majority rural students feel uncomfortable. “The questions should be a mix of tough, easy and connecting to all sections. We tried it successfully in TSPSC tests,” he said.

Prof. Chakrapani said the changes have in fact reflected in the Telangana recruitment with majority of posts taken by the rural students and those from the socially backward classes. This was one of the main reasons why the Telangana history, geography or issues connected with the region were introduced in the first examination itself. “It provided an opportunity for rural students to actually get connected to the syllabus and even the questions were framed in such a way that they were at ease while answering,” he explained.

Prof. Chakrapani favoured more reforms in the recruitment tests and said TSPSC would continue its efforts in that direction. One of the changes it is eyeing is the Kerala model where recruitment of all public posts from sweeper in a Panchayat Office to an officer in the Secretariat are done through its Public Service Commission (PSC). “The State Government is the final authority in bringing in such changes though as a Constitutional body we prefer such method of recruitment,” he explained.

Plugging loopholes

He is excited with the Government’s recent decision to recruit teachers as well through the TSPSC as he feels it can reduce burden on the candidates and also plug loopholes in the existing system where charges of nepotism and favouritism are made. On the issue of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), he said as of now that seems to be mandatory though he personally feels TET can be excluded if the recruitment is done through a constitutional body like the TSPSC.