Chain snatched

A chain-snatching incident was reported near the HMT Hills area under the KPHB limits on Tuesday morning. G. Vijayalaxmi (45), the complainant, had gone to her maid’s house to call her for some house work, when a miscreant who was walking near her snatched her Mangalsutra weighing three tolas and ran away. The KPHB police is investigating.

Two nabbed

Trying to mimic the television crime serial CID, two persons who stole property worh Rs.2 lakh from a handloom shop were arrested by the Hussainialam police on Tuesday. The accused, Shaik Mohsin Alam (28) and and Shaik Mohammed Talha (23), who were into mosquito net business, ran a shop called Chetana Enterprises at Motigalli near the Charminar. A Y. Handloom, the establishment which they stole property from is situated opposite their shop. They stole the property with the help of duplicate keys, said ACP Charminar Ashok Chakravarthy in a release on Tuesday.