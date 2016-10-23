Cement plants urged to make most of amended HWM rules

The amended Hazardous Waste Management Rules, notified this April, offer ample provision to boost use of waste as fuel and blending material in cement plants.

The plants must take advantage since such a move would help reduce the fuel cost, former Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board B.Sengupta said here on Friday.

The amendment -- of the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules 2016 -- ought to be supported with time bound clearances for such projects.

The State PCBs should regularly upload on their websites data on hazardous waste and other waste availability for co-processing, he added.

He was making a presentation on environmental challenges and opportunities in cement industry at the inaugural session of a conclave on recent advances in cement industry.

The Hyderabad chapter of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) organised the programme in collaboration with Cement Manufacturers’ Association.

Counting implementation of Continuous Emission Monitoring System among challenges before the industry, he said Central as well as State PCBs may be approached to review the parameters being asked to be monitored, in the ambient air, by the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations. “Only relevant parameters should be monitored,” he said, adding ambient air quality monitoring data should not be used for regulatory compliance. Apart from industrial emission, the quality of air is influenced by vehicular emission, other non-point source emission and and municipal solid waste burning, he said.

Production of more fly ash pozzzolona cement, in the backdrop of improved availability of quality fly ash, and Union Ministry of Environment and Forests providing financial and technical assistance for setting up of pre-processing plants were some of recommendations he made.

Former bureaucrat and chief guest R.H.Kwaja underscored the need to work on a mission and vision mode to address issues concerning the environment. QCFI Hyderabad chapter chairman Ch.Balakrishna Rao said the programme sought to be forum for sharing best practices.