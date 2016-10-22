Cement plants urged to make most of amended HWM rules

The amended Hazardous Waste Management Rules, notified this April, offer ample provision to boost use of waste as fuel and blending material in cement plants.

The plants must take advantage since such a move would help reduce the fuel cost, former Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board B.Sengupta said here on Friday.

The amendment -- of the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules 2016 -- ought to be supported with time bound clearances for such projects.

The State PCBs should regularly upload on their websites data on hazardous waste and other waste availability for co-processing, he added.

He was making a presentation on environmental challenges and opportunities in cement industry at the inaugural session of a conclave on recent advances in cement industry.