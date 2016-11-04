Celebrating a decade of sister city relationship

Thursday marked a decade of friendship between two very unique cities of Asia. While Hyderabad has a population of around 1 crore, the Japanese city of Miyoshi has around 60,000 residents. The city of pearls was founded by the Qutb Shahi rulers almost four centuries ago, whereas Miyoshi is a fairly new city having been founded in the 1950s.
In 2006, a sister city agreement was signed to encourage ties in the fields of education, arts, culture, and technology between Hyderabad and Miyoshi. To mark the 10th anniversary of the agreement, a delegation led by Miyoshi Mayor Kaszuitoshi Masuda visited the city. The seven member team met GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan and other senior officials and also participated in a cultural event.
Mr. Rammohan interacted with the guests and promised to strengthen ties between the cities. He also invited the delegation to partner with GHMC in their projects and initiatives. He briefed the members about the steps being taken by the GHMC to transform Hyderabad in to a global city.
