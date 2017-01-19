Hyderabad

Cashless transactions a blow to the corrupt, says M.J. Akbar

Promoting industry: Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J.Akbar buying a shirt at the Digi Dhan Mela, for cashless transactions, at Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Seen at right Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya.

Promoting industry: Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J.Akbar buying a shirt at the Digi Dhan Mela, for cashless transactions, at Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Seen at right Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Union Minister inaugurates Digi Dhan Mela, says it’s a technological revolution helping the poor

: “The currency of corruption is cash. The move towards cashless transactions is a blow to corrupt people,” said M.J. Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs after inaugurating Digi Dhan Mela at People’s Plaza here on Wednesday morning.

“This is a technological revolution not just in terms of scale, but because it is aimed at serving the poorest of the poor. All the earlier tech revolutions benefited the rich. This is one revolution that is helping the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address to Parliament had said that his government wants to eliminate poverty and this is one big leap towards that,” said Mr. Akbar, who earlier picked up a khadi shirt from Telangana State Cooperative Store by paying Rs. 485 by card. “It is not important that I bought a shirt. The encouraging fact is that a woman in a remote village in Telangana has won Rs. 1 lakh by doing a cashless transaction of Rs. 66,” said Mr. Akbar, who dismissed people opposing demonetisation as Luddites.

Earlier, reeling out statistics, Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister for Labour said: “The Labour Department has trained 5,47,185 people and 22,291 traders in cashless transactions; conducted 350 workshops and 65,000 merchants have moved to cashless deals. The EPFO has opened 50 lakh accounts and bidi workers as well as construction workers are getting salary online.

“It is a historic day today as the Prime Minister has announced that people can withdraw up to Rs. 10,000 from ATMs 70 days after the announcement of demonetisation,” said Mr. Dattatreya.

Organised by Niti Aayog, as part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about benefits and ease of cashless transactions, the two-day Digi Dhan Mela has dozens of stalls. Stalls by Nasscom, National Payments Corporation, public and private sector banks as well as vendors of hardware and software for cashless transactions are part of the event.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Demonetisation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:26:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Cashless-transactions-a-blow-to-the-corrupt-says-M.J.-Akbar/article17056997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY