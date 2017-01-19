Cashless transactions a blow to the corrupt, says M.J. Akbar

: “The currency of corruption is cash. The move towards cashless transactions is a blow to corrupt people,” said M.J. Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs after inaugurating Digi Dhan Mela at People’s Plaza here on Wednesday morning.

“This is a technological revolution not just in terms of scale, but because it is aimed at serving the poorest of the poor. All the earlier tech revolutions benefited the rich. This is one revolution that is helping the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address to Parliament had said that his government wants to eliminate poverty and this is one big leap towards that,” said Mr. Akbar, who earlier picked up a khadi shirt from Telangana State Cooperative Store by paying Rs. 485 by card. “It is not important that I bought a shirt. The encouraging fact is that a woman in a remote village in Telangana has won Rs. 1 lakh by doing a cashless transaction of Rs. 66,” said Mr. Akbar, who dismissed people opposing demonetisation as Luddites.

Earlier, reeling out statistics, Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister for Labour said: “The Labour Department has trained 5,47,185 people and 22,291 traders in cashless transactions; conducted 350 workshops and 65,000 merchants have moved to cashless deals. The EPFO has opened 50 lakh accounts and bidi workers as well as construction workers are getting salary online.

“It is a historic day today as the Prime Minister has announced that people can withdraw up to Rs. 10,000 from ATMs 70 days after the announcement of demonetisation,” said Mr. Dattatreya.

Organised by Niti Aayog, as part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about benefits and ease of cashless transactions, the two-day Digi Dhan Mela has dozens of stalls. Stalls by Nasscom, National Payments Corporation, public and private sector banks as well as vendors of hardware and software for cashless transactions are part of the event.