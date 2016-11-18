Cash-for-vote: arguments on Naidu petition conclude

Arguments in the case filed by AP Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu against the orders of ACB Court ordering a fresh investigation in the cash-for-vote scam concluded on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Sunil Chowdary directed counsel to submit the set of judgments relied upon during the marathon arguments. Now the case would be listed for Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Rama Krishna Reddy, MLA of YSRCP, had filed a petition before special court of the ACB alleging that the ACB had not investigated the role of the Chief Minister of AP. The special court had then ordered a fresh investigation. This was challenged by the AP CM. In September first week, another single judge had granted stay on the order of the ACB court for four weeks.