Hyderabad

Cash award for lady conductor

A lady conductor working at the Musheerabad-I depot who had the presence of mind to take a passenger going through a heart seizure to the nearest hospital was appreciated by Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Somarapu Satyanarayana here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Nilima, the conductor on board 1-J route bus, saw a passenger holding his chest and undergoing spasms. She is understood to have asked the driver to rush to the nearest hospital. As the crew of the bus took the passenger to hospital within the ‘platinum 10 minutes’, his life was saved.

