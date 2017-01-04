Case of sexual assault on minor girl registered

The LB Nagar police registered a rape case based on a complaint lodged by the Juvenile Justice Board, after the reported sexual assault on a 10-year-old came to light.

The incident reportedly took place on January 1 and was allegedly hushed up by her parents, said the Balala Hakkula Sangham.

A senior police official said that the girl’s parents were not coming forward to lodge a complaint and hence a case was registered after the JJB approached the police.

“The parents and locality people are not telling anything.

A case under the POSCO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code will be registered.

We will follow rules and conduct a proper inquiry, added the official.

Man held for cheating

The Cyber Crime police arrested a man who cheated three women on the pretext of providing them commission by making LIC policies for software employees.

The accused, Victor Immanuel Chandrakant, approahced one Mirza Qayum Baig stating the same and cheated her of Rs. 2.4 lakh.

Similarly, Baig also duped two other women and many others in Chennai.