Call to promote ‘Four Waters’ concept

When decades-old indigenous watershed development technology, pioneered in the combined Andhra Pradesh, has been adopted successfully by the Rajasthan State, why is it confined to only few villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?
Why are the governments still keen on long gestation mega irrigation projects that guzzled hundreds of crores and electricity and did not give commensurate benefits to people while ignoring the eco-friendly concept with proven results?
These questions raised in the course of an interactive memorial lecture organised by Dr. M.Channa Reddy Memorial Trust struck a chord with the audience at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) here on Saturday.
Several political party leaders, MLAs, MPs, professionals and experts attended the lecture.
