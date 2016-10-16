Hyderabad

Call to promote ‘Four Waters’ concept

Micro watershed management a cost effective solution to ensure water availability for three crops

When decades-old indigenous watershed development technology, pioneered in the combined Andhra Pradesh, has been adopted successfully by the Rajasthan State, why is it confined to only few villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

Why are the governments still keen on long gestation mega irrigation projects that guzzled hundreds of crores and electricity and did not give commensurate benefits to people while ignoring the eco-friendly concept with proven results?

These questions raised in the course of an interactive memorial lecture organised by Dr. M.Channa Reddy Memorial Trust struck a chord with the audience at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) here on Saturday.

Several political party leaders, MLAs, MPs, professionals and experts attended the lecture.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:28:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Call-to-promote-%E2%80%98Four-Waters%E2%80%99-concept/article16072696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY