Cabinet panel to explore possibilities on Brijesh tribunal verdict

The Telangana govenrment has appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to study the impact of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal verdict on Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act restricting re-distribution of Krishna waters only among Telangana and AP.

The State Cabinet, which met here on Friday, had a lengthy discussion on the issue, but could not take a decision on the future course of action in the matter. Instead, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted a Cabinet panel to have an in-depth study on the impact of the tribunal verdict on the State’s interests in the years to come.

The panel would be headed by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao with Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao as its members. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board S. Niranjan Reddy would be the special invitees in the panel.

The Cabinet panel would explore all the ways to protect the State’s interests and rights on Krishna waters in the backdrop of the Brijesh tribunal’s decision. The panel would hold wide-ranging deliberations and interactions to arrive at an appropriate way out.

Sources stated that the panel would also consult AP in case a decision is taken to move the Supreme Court against the tribunal’s verdict for a joint fight against the injustice done to combined AP in the allocation of Krishna water by the tribunal.

“The discrimination has allowed the upper riparian States of Karnataka and Maharashtra get undue higher allocation with more than 65 per cent dependability as worked out by the tribunal without any mechanism in place for distress sharing of water during the lean water years,” the sources explained.

A decision, however, would have to be taken well in advance of December 14, when the tribunal has posted the next hearing, so that proper homework is done on the stand to be taken by Telangana, the sources added.