Cab drivers to go on indefinite fast

The protesting cab drivers of the city plan to intensify their agitation from Wednesday. Since December 30, thousands of cab drivers have stayed off roads alleging that the managements of taxi-hailing apps Ola and Uber have denied them the promised monetary benefits.

The drivers also complained that the earnings were far less compared to what was assured by the companies. The Telangana Cabs Drivers Association has announced that an indefinite fast will be undertaken by the drivers from Wednesday morning as neither the government nor the companies have responded to their strike.

According to Shiva Vulkundakar, president of the association, the drivers will take out a rally from Gun Park to Indira Park after which he and other members will sit on an indefinite fast, which will continue till the demands are met.

“When we went to the local office of these companies, the bouncers attacked us. The senior management, instead of engaging with us, locked the Hyderabad office and is operating from other cities. The representatives of Ola and Uber are also bragging with some drivers that they have the support of the government and police and hence, our protests will not serve the purpose,” said Mr. Vulkundakar.

The Association has demanded that State government immediately intervene and accept their demands. They said that the Telangana government should allow meter taxis in the city, like Bombay, so that the drivers can be self-employed.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising Telangana State Cabs Association (TSCA), Telangana Cabs Association (TCA), Telangana Hyderabad Cabs Association (THCA) and Telangana Cabs Union (TCU), held a day-long dharna on Tuesday at Indira Park demanding that the Uber and Ola managements stop partnering with new drivers to ensure that the existing drivers get promised bookings.

The Congress party announced that it will support the drivers on the issue.