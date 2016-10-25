CS seeks financial status report from all depts.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma sought department-wise reports about the financial status to be prepared under the aegis of Special Chief Secretaries to the government.

In a meeting organised with the special chief secretaries here on Monday, he discussed the expenditure for development and welfare programmes being taken up by each department, revenue earned by each, and schemes sponsored by the centre.

Each special chief secretary should oversee the preparation of such reports for three to four departments.

Revenue leakages

Mr. Rajiv Sharma asked them to determine income from government lands, revenue leakages, fund allocation for new schemes, expenditure, funds needed and others, besides exploring new ways to earn revenue.

Those who attended the key meeting include special chief secretaries Pradeep Chandra, S.P. Singh, M.G. Gopal, Ranjeev R. Acharya, S.K. Joshi, B.P. Acharya, Suresh Chandra, Rajeshwar Tiwari, B.R. Meena, Adhar Sinha, Rajiv Trivedi, Rajat Kumar, and secretaries Vikasraj, Navin Mittal, Shivashankar, Jagadishwar, Anita Rajendran, and Savyasachi Ghosh.