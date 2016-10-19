CS holds review meeting with Collectors

In the first ever video conference with district collectors after district reorganisation on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma asked for a report on establishment of departmental offices and the number of employees reporting to duty in the newly formed districts.

Mr .Sharma asked the Collectors to identify land for construction of collectorates, and said detailed guidelines for opening of PD Accounts will be issued soon. He also reviewed the Haritha Haaram implementation and asked the Collectors to prepare action plan for 2017-18 for extending the programme, besides taking care of the existing plants. He also issued directions for the Group-II exams to be conducted for the first time by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.