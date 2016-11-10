CPI seeks Govt. action

Communist Party of India Telangana State Council has termed the “dramatic” decision by the Centre to demonetise the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, as a fallout of its failure to bring back the black money stashed away in tax havens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his election campaign in 2014, promised to bring back the black money in 100 days and could not fulfil it even after 900 days in power, a press note by the party reminded.

Without sufficient time or guidelines for exchange of invalid notes, Mr. Modi has suddenly announced the decision which has put the people to a lot of hardship, it noted, and demanded that the Government take measures to alleviate the hardships.

The party committee too sought action from the Government towards remedying the fiasco and said that demonetisation is but only a minuscule step towards exposing the black money. People are unable to exchange the currency notes even in petrol pumps and hospitals.