CM wants action plan for proper growth of new dists

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed the authorities to prepare an action plan for planned growth of the headquarters of new districts.

They should become centres of development instead of haphazard growth leading to more problems, the Chief Minister said in a meeting with officials.

Mr. Rao said that several areas in the State would take the path of faster growth after formation of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of administrative mechanism following the formation of new districts with Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary (CMO) S. Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) K. Pradeep Chandra, Principal Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Sunil Sharma, Secretary (GAD) Adhar Singha, Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) I. Ganapathi Reddy and others.

He said that the ratio of urban population was 45 per cent in Telangana already and it was set to increase further with the district headquarters poised to grow into cities sooner than later.

Special initiatives

Keeping that in mind, the authorities should take special initiatives for development of the district headquarter towns by taking up construction of outer ring roads, government office complexes, residential complexes, industrial clusters, commercial properties with necessary infrastructure, he said .

Mr. Rao asked the officials to examine the possibility of establishing urban development authorities for all district headquarters on the lines of HMDA and KUDA. The Chief Minister felt that such bodies were necessary to avoid congestion that was visible in and around Hyderabad.

He wanted the officials to take steps for planned growth of towns estimating the population growth.