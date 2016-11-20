CM to take up Bhadradri issue with Power Minister today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Union Minister for Power, Coal, Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the pending issues related to the State including the exemption for sub-critical generation system for the 270x4 MW Bhadradri thermal power station.

According to officials, the Chief Minister is expected to take up the issue since the project has already been delayed due to environmental issues. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has recently de-listed the application for taking up the process of environmental appraisal after the National Green Tribunal has directed taking up the process afresh.

The State Government, particularly Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) which is setting up with Bhadradri unit with the help of BHEL as part of increasing the installed capacity of power generation in the State, is now banking on the intervention of the Union Power Ministry for giving exemption for use of sub-critical technology as one-time relief.

Besides, the Chief Minister is also expected to seek the Minister’s help in expediting assistance to the State’s power utilities .