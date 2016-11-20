CM to take up Bhadradri issue with Power Minister today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Union Minister for Power, Coal, Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the pending issues related to the State including the exemption for sub-critical generation system for the 270x4 MW Bhadradri thermal power station.
According to officials, the Chief Minister is expected to take up the issue since the project has already been delayed due to environmental issues. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has recently de-listed the application for taking up the process of environmental appraisal after the National Green Tribunal has directed taking up the process afresh.
The State Government, particularly Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) which is setting up with Bhadradri unit with the help of BHEL as part of increasing the installed capacity of power generation in the State, is now banking on the intervention of the Union Power Ministry for giving exemption for use of sub-critical technology as one-time relief.
Besides, the Chief Minister is also expected to seek the Minister’s help in expediting assistance to the State’s power utilities .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor