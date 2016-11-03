Hyderabad

CII inks MoU with MCR HRD on CSR

Social cause:Joint Director General Dr. MCR HRD Institute Anitha Balakrishna and Chairman CII Southern Region Ramesh Datla exchanging the copies of MoU in Hyderabad on Wednesday. K. Tirupataiah, Vinod K Agrawal, Merin Devassia and Abbas Ali look on.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Dr.MCR HRD Institute, Government of Telangana and Confederation of India Industry (CII) Telangana signed a MoU for activity-based collaboration here on Wednesday.

Both the organisations will be working on areas that will create positive impact on society through joint interventions from the Government and the industry.

Some of the areas of partnership identified are corporate social responsibility, sustainability, Make in India, Make in Telangana and Governance.

The first spell of the joint initiative will involve organisation of two national seminars on ‘Best practices in Corporate Social Responsibility’ and ‘Case studies on Governance’. The other interventions planned are collaboration in disaster management and climate change and others. The MoU through training, advisory and consultative services, would be a step in the direction of finding sustainable solutions to environment-related issues, Director-General MCR HRD Institute Vinod Kumar Agarwal said. Factors other than cost were becoming more important for the corporate sector to decide the location for sourcing and manufacturing, Chairman CII-Telangana Ramesh Datla said.

Thus the collaboration between the HRD Institute and CII Telangana would help strengthen the ‘Make in India and ‘Make in Telangana’ initiatives.



