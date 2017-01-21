CID detains MD of Express TV

CID officials on Friday detained Express TV MD Chigurupati Jayaram for questioning in connection with a complaint about fraud of over ₹100 crore.

Mr. Jayaram, who also owned Techtran Polylenses, was picked up by Cyberabad police two days ago as the bank cheques given by him earlier towards salaries of his former employees bounced. The employees filed cases under Negotiable Instruments Act.

The police presented him at Miyapur court. As per the assurance given by him that he would settle the issue, he was given bail. On learning about the arrest of Mr. Jayaram, the CID officials detained him near the court. Police sources said that he was wanted by CID officials in connection with a cheating case.