Buddhist Heritage Week logo released

HYDERABAD: A Buddhist tourism circuit will soon be developed encompassing all the Buddhist historical and cultural sites in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states, with coordination between both states.

Tourism Secretary Burra Venkatesham said on Saturday at the launch of the logo for Buddhist Heritage Week to be celebrated in the last week of February.

The circuit will include ancient Buddhist sites such as Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, Nagarjuna Sagar, Badam Kriti, and Kondapur in Telangana besides Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. The proposal has been sent to the Central for approval.

Budhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Lakshmaiah informed that delegates from about 50 countries are expected to participate in the week-long celebrations to be kicked off from February 23. The celebrations will take place at Paryatak Bhavan here on February 23 and 24.

The delegates will be taken on tour of the ancient Buddhist sites on February 25 and 26.

The logo has been designed with the replicas of archeological finds, including the statue found in Nelakondapalli, and the arch in Phanigiri, a press release informed on Saturday.