Hyderabad

British Deputy High Commissioners call on Laxman

British Deputy High Commissioners Alexander Evans (New Delhi) and Andrew McAllister (Hyderabad) on Wednesday called on BJP State president K. Laxman, in what was described as a courtesy call.

The meet that lasted for nearly an hour saw them discussing contemporary issues with a focus on development of the youngest State in India and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national-level. Mr. Alexander expressed happiness over the meeting and promised to keep in touch with Mr. Laxman for more interactions in future, a feeling that was mutual.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 4:15:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/British-Deputy-High-Commissioners-call-on-Laxman/article16644275.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY