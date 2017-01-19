Hyderabad

Boy ends life as mother refuses to buy mobile

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a tree when his mother refused to purchase a cellular phone in Raikal mandal headquarters in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Sankranti holidays

Reports reaching here said that Tippa Lingamurthy (13) a native of Raikal mandal and studying ninth class in TS model residential school in Itikyala village of the same mandal, returned to his native village for Sankranti holidays.

Lingamurthy had been demanding his mother Laxmi, who ekes out a living by rolling beedies, to buy a Smart phone.

But, she was postponing and promised to purchase after some days.

On Tuesday night, Lingamurthy fought with his mother again on the matter. sHe came out of his house late night and committed suicide by hanging to a tree in ZPHS (girls) in Raikal mandal which was adjacent to his house. The sweeper of the school who visited on Wednesday morning found him hanging and alerted the villagers and the police. Laxmi adopted him and he was not having father. A case has been registered.

