Boy abducted from Rajendranagar, rescued

A four-year-old boy abducted three days ago from Rajendranagar by a woman and sold to a couple who did not have a son, was rescued by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. Along with the ‘kidnapper’ Faheema Begum, the couple - Ajju and Parveen Begum - was also arrested.

Parveen’s brother, Waheed, had three daughters and his only son died of ill-health. He wanted a boy for adoption and sought the help of Parveen and her husband, Ajju, who asked Faheema to arrange the same, a son, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said.