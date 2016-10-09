Hyderabad

Boy abducted from Rajendranagar, rescued

A four-year-old boy abducted three days ago from Rajendranagar by a woman and sold to a couple who did not have a son, was rescued by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. Along with the ‘kidnapper’ Faheema Begum, the couple - Ajju and Parveen Begum - was also arrested.

Parveen’s brother, Waheed, had three daughters and his only son died of ill-health. He wanted a boy for adoption and sought the help of Parveen and her husband, Ajju, who asked Faheema to arrange the same, a son, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY