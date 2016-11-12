Hyderabad

Bolero mows down 3 workers on ORR

Three workers cleaning saplings on the median of Outer Ring Road were killed after a Mahindra Bolero hit them at Muneerabad of Medchal on the city outskirts on Friday. Fifteen labourers hired by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority were busy clearing the dirt piled up on the median when the accident occurred around noon. “While three were hit by the vehicle, the others escaped unhurt,” Medchal Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy said. The Bolero was apparently at high speed and due to the impact, the three workers were flung to a distance of 10 yards. They suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 2:41:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Bolero-mows-down-3-workers-on-ORR/article16443214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY