Blast in cow’s stomach?

In what could be termed a shocking incident, a blast reportedly took place in the stomach of cow.

According to sources, a cow, while grazing, consumed some material, which led to the blast in its stomach. Blood oozing from the mouth of the cow was clearly visible in the photos taken and shared by locals. The incident took place at Yerdanur tanda on Saturday.

An official of the Animal Husbandry department confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity.