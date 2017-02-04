Hyderabad

Blast in cow’s stomach?

In what could be termed a shocking incident, a blast reportedly took place in the stomach of cow.

According to sources, a cow, while grazing, consumed some material, which led to the blast in its stomach. Blood oozing from the mouth of the cow was clearly visible in the photos taken and shared by locals. The incident took place at Yerdanur tanda on Saturday.

An official of the Animal Husbandry department confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Blast from the Past
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 3:23:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Blast-in-cow%E2%80%99s-stomach/article17195269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY