Bhadradri power plant a white elephant: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said that the government had wasted precious time and money by opting for sub-critical technology to execute the 4x270 Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant of 1080 MW capacity in Manuguru.

Speaking to reporters here at the Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy along with working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and SC Cell chief Arepalli Mohan and others slammed the TRS government saying that the government’s lack of vision and awareness on the issues have put a burden of Rs. 1,000 crore on the State exchequer.

“Compared to super-criticial technology, sub-critical technology requires high usage of coal and cause more pollution. It also results in generation of power at higher cost. Although we pointed out this issue during discussion in the Assembly, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao went ahead with the decision of using outdated technology,” he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar said the government had opted for sub-critical technology to set up the power plant not knowing that it would not get environment clearance from the Green Tribunal. He said the TRS government went ahead with the sub-critical technology instead of super-critical technology despite knowing that it would not be beneficial to the State in many ways in the long run. The TRS government opted for the sub-critical method only to benefit some people, he said.’

Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Council Md. Ali Shabbir demanded TRS government to immediately convene the Assembly and Council to discuss acute financial crisis in the State. In a statement issued here, the Congress leaders said that financial crisis had worsened due to lopsided management.