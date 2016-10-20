Beware of littering roads, you’ll be fined

Soon in the capital, if you litter the roads or throw garbage indiscriminately, the municipal corporation can fine you anywhere from Rs.500 upto Rs.10,000. The civic body will also be collecting user charges from every waste generating unit including individual homes, apartments, hotels, high rises, function halls etc., starting from Rs.50 to upto Rs.5,000 or more a month.

These are likely to come into effect when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee clears the proposals to implement the new municipal solid waste management guidelines of 2016 brought out by the Central Government as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the same is to be incorporated into the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act.

Brainstorming session

Mayor B. Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and other senior officers held a brainstorming session in the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here on Wednesday where it was decided to charge Rs.50 a month for residences; Rs.500 for shops and establishments; hostels Rs.500; Rs. 700 for Government offices, educational institutions, banks; Rs.750 for guesthouses; Rs. 1500 for three-storied hotels; Rs.3000 for hotels in more than three floors, Rs.4000 for clinics, labs and dispensaries; Rs.5000 for halls in 3000 sq.mts, for garbage collection, transport and disposal.

GHMC will decide the charges for any other category not mentioned in the above sections and the health inspectors concerned will be empowered to levy the fine and the fee once the standing committee clears the draft proposals, Dr. Reddy informed.

Additional Commissioners Ravi Kiran, Kennedy, Prof. Srinivas Chari of ASCI, representatives of voluntary agencies and others participated in the exercise.