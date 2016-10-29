Benefits of small districts to be visible in a year

More than two weeks after the formation of new districts and a couple of video conferences with the Collectors, the Government is satisfied with the way things are progressing.

The initial days were all about how the district officials have to make do with whatever accommodation that was available in some new districts but there have been no major functional hiccups.

Acknowledging the inconveniences due to lack of ‘proper’ accommodation and amenities in some newly carved districts, sources said one should take them in the stride.

For there are also positive fall-out of district reorganisation as some IAS officers have become collectors with just four years into service unlike in the past when IAS officers needed to put in 10 to 11 years service to become a collector, said a senior official.

Integrated offices

Government is already working on providing integrated offices for the Collectorate and department offices in every district and two separate complexes for the administrative and police wings in about two years, they added.

On the existing infrastructure and staff strength, officials who took stock of the situation in districts feel that the infrastructure is reasonable while the staff strength is optimum. “”The strength we have now is optimum. Though some strengthening is needed for the Collectorates,” they said.

In fact, some new districts have better infrastructure like Kamareddy whose Collectorate building was new and impressive than that of Nizamabad from which it was carved. Bhupalapalli, Asifabad districts got lucky as they had infrastructure of Singareni Collieries and Sirpur Paper Mills respectively.

The first priority of the government was to make new district Collectorates and department offices functional. “ Now that the district authorities are in their groove, we expect them to come with valid feedback on how the new system is geared up to meet the objective of better delivery of services and accessibility to people. The first Collectors’ Conference after the districts’ reorganisation likely to be held next week, it would be the appropriate forum to assess it,” sources said.

In about a year, things will stabilise and results of smaller districts will be visible to all, they said.