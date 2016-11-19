Begumpet metro station to have special design

The upcoming elevated metro railway station at Begumpet near Country Club is likely to have skywalks on both ends of the station with landings onto Begumpet railway station on one side and the Greenlands junction on the other to provide better connectivity with railways and buses.

It will also help connect with nearby institutions like Begumpet Public School, Geetanjali School, St. Francis Womens’ College and other commercial complexes in the busy Begumpet area, said HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.

Inspecting the proposed station with GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Rahul Bojja and others, he explained the metro station was wedged in a narrow area between the Begumpet flyover on one side and Country Club and Nawab Bashir Yar Jung property on the other.

Since 2,400 sq. yds was available (1514 sq. yds of Country Club open land acquired at a cost of Rs. 21.32 crore and 876 sq. yds of Nawab Bashir Yar Jung acquired at a cost of Rs. 12.63 crore by the HMR), a majority of the station facilities have to be squeezed into this area.

While other metro stations have four entry/exits - staircases, escalators and lifts on all the four sides to facilitate easy movement of commuters, the Begumpet station would partly be three level “special station” with mezzannine floor on both ends below the concourse level with entry/exits on the Club side as per the design prepared by the L&TMRH.

The team would report the same to the government soon. DCP (Traffic-I) L.S. Chauhan, HMR Chief Engineer Md Ziauddin and other senior officers participated.