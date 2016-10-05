Bathukamma fails to cheer florists

: Bathukamma in Telangana is a celebration that is a riot of colours, flowers and song. But this year, flower sellers are a disappointed lot as the price of flowers has stayed flat and the demand has not spiked in tandem with the big buzz Bathukamma celebrations across the State and in the city.

Standing at the entrance of the Gudimalkapur wholesale flower market is Mallaiah, a farmer who has come from Velchal village in Mominpet mandal, with his sack of gunugu (celosia) flowers. Women come and haggle. “Give it for Rs. 200,” says a woman in an autorickshaw, without even stepping down. Mallaiah just shakes his head. Others come and drive even sharper bargain. “Only if I sell all these for Rs. 400-500 I will take home some money. Otherwise I will be at a loss,” says Mr. Mallaiah, who has spent one whole day to collect the flowers along with his wife.

“ Rythulaki emi prayojanam ledu (there is no benefit for the farmers),” says Mahipal Reddy, one of the biggest dealers of flowers, about the impact of Bathukamma celebrations on the flower trade. “This is a highly perishable item and so the buyer dictates terms. Over the last two years, the land under flower cultivation has gone up but this year the buyers are not there. Earlier, this market was the nodal point for wholesalers, but now many districts have big markets and transactions are taking place there,” says Mr. Reddy.

On the third day of Navaratri celebrations, the price of flowers is the same as earlier. Marigold Rs. 10-15 per kilo, velvet (red velvet celosia) flowers Rs. 20 per kilo, chamanti (chrysanthemum) Rs. 180 per kilo, and gunugu Rs 10 for a bunch of five. “We hope the prices go up after the 7th day. That would be regular festival price, this celebration of Bathukamma in a big way should have sent up the prices as well as demand for marigold but that has not happened,” says Harish selling velvet flowers used for Bathukamma.

“Most of the marigold flowers in the market are from Hingoli in Maharashtra as the flowers in Telangana have been damaged due to the rain over last 15 days,” says Jagan Yadav, another flower trader.

Surender Reddy, a farmer and trader from Shankarpally says he has lost 80 per cent of his crop to the recent rain.

“Even the quality of flowers and their shelf life has been affected by the rain,” he says pointing to a dump of flowers as more workers bring another batch to dump.