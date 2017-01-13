Basic life support programme held for cops at ESIC Hospital

Policemen are the invariably the first persons who rush to accident spots and shift the injured to hospitals. However, rarely are they trained in providing Basic Life Support (BLS) which can make a difference and save many a life.

ESIC Medical College which has started functioning from this academic year organised a ‘BLS’ programme to police personnel of various ranks attached to different stations, reserve police, police academy, traffic police and so on for a hands on experience.

“For accident victims, it is necessary to ensure they are breathing normally and blood circulation is happening till they can be moved to the hospital. BLS and first aid can be the difference between life and death,” programme coordinator T. Madhuri said.

With the help of mannequins, the 140-odd police personnel were explained about the various injuries usually occurring in mishaps as in fractures, bleeding, cardiac arrests, strokes, etc., and methods to deal with them. Hands on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques was also given during the programme.

“The only worry police personnel had was what happens if the injured person dies during chest compression or resuscitations. We told them it is up to the doctor and hospital to declare a patient dead,” said Dr. Karuna Sree, faculty member. President, Indian Police Foundation, New Delhi, N. Ramachandran, shared his experience of saving lives due to the training he received in BLS. Dr R K Reddy, a practising doctor in US said the programme is an important component of training for police there. Dean Dr. M. Srinivas, ESIC Board members A. Ramachandra and Dileep Kumar were present.