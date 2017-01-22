Hyderabad

Basantar Brigade organises mini marathon

The Basantar Brigade organised a mini marathon at the Mehdipatnam garrison as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Large number of participants of different age groups, including schoolchildren from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Genesis School, and Green Special School, took part in the event, whose theme was ‘Rashtriya Ekta.’

Prizes, t-shirts, and certificates were distributed to the participants.

