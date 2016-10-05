Barring TN, TS to have most number of dists in south

Telangana will have the highest number of districts among all southern states except for Tamil Nadu once the State government implements its proposal to treble the number of districts from the existing 10 to 31.

While 31 districts will be one less than the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu and one more than 30 in Karnataka, the figure is much higher compared to 13 in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and 14 in Kerala. In fact, Telangana will have 8 more districts than what the 23 districts AP had prior to its bifurcation. Even at the all India level, the number of districts in Telangana will be higher than in many other States like West Bengal (20 districts), Haryana (22), Punjab (22) Jharkhand (24), Jammu & Kashmir (22), Chattisgarh (27) Arunachal Pradesh (20), Uttarkhand (13), Himachal Pradesh (12), Tripura (8), Sikkim (4) and Goa (2). At present, there are a total of 687 districts in the country spread over 29 States and 7 Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 75 districts followed by Madhya Pradesh (51), Bihar (38), Maharashtra (36), Assam (35), Gujarat and Rajasthan 33 each.

Among the Union Territories, Chandigarh, Lakshadeep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has one district each while Daman and Diu has 2, Andaman and Nicobar 3, Puducherry 4 and NCT Delhi 11 districts.