Hyderabad

Bank clerk held for exchanging Rs. 6 lakh

A bank clerk working for the Syndicate Bank’s Kamala Nagar branch was booked after he exchanged Rs.6 lakh of the demonitised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes with the newly issued ones. V. Mallesh, the accused, exchanged the currency on Saturday, after which the matter came to the notice of the management.

According to an official, Mallesh deposited the amount without showing any ID and following the RBI guidelines. D. Narsaiah, manager of the bank, then approached the Saroornagar police, after which a case was registered against Mallesh under Sections 420, 406 and 417 of the IPC. The employee was suspended for his misdeed, he added.



