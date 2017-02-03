BSNL internet speed set to increase in Hyderabad, Vijayawada

The internet speed for consumers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in Hyderabad and Vijayawada is set to increase with the commissioning of high-speed MNG PAN (MPLS-TP based Next Generation Packet Aggregation Network) rings in the two cities.

Director (CFA), BSNL Board, N.K. Gupta, inaugurated two rings of Hyderabad and three rings of Vijayawada here on Friday. The rings will support and enhance the high bandwidth being offered to BSNL, BSNL Broadband, FTTH and Internet Lease Line customers.

According to Chief General Manager (Telecom) BSNL Telangana telecom circle, BSNL was also planning to introduce Wi-Fi hotspots in 1,778 locations to offload mobile data to improve mobile data speeds with the help of the newly commissioned high-speed rings.

The MNG PAN roll out is expected to upgrade the backbone of the broadband network from 10G to 20G. The equipment would provide high-speed bandwidth in the broadband access network using optical fibre links. Initially, these rings are being introduced in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. In all, Hyderabad has been provided with six such MNG rings and Vijayawada four and the remaining rings are expected to be commissioned by the month-end.

The rings were inaugurated during the South Zone meeting conducted here on Friday to review CFA (landline and broadband) matters. Director CFA BSNL Corporate office, New Delhi, and all heads of Southern states attended the meeting hosted by Telangana telecom circle of BSNL.