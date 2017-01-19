BJP vows to stall amended land acquisition Act

In a move that would boost the morale of farmers of this village fighting against land acquisition under GO 123, the district unit of BJP on Wednesday, announced that it would use all its influence to stall the newly passed ‘Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Act – 2016’, in New Delhi.

The State Government has recently passed the LA Act – 2016 in the ongoing assembly sessions and sent it for President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent.

Farmers of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district have been fighting against purchasing land under GO 123 for the proposed construction of Mallannasagar reservoir in the larger Kaleswaram project. This is one of the villages that would get submerged in the reservoir.

Demanding the government to pay compensation under the LA Act – 2013, the district unit of the BJP held a padayatra from Toguta mandal headquarters to Vemulaghat.

“LA Act -2016 will not do any justice to the oustees and the LA Act -2013 is far better than the newly passed Act. As the government was unable to take forest lands, it has been forcing farmers to sell their lands.

The project is aimed at making money,” district unit leader Narottam alleged wondering how the old canals dug for irrigation for a lower capacity reservoir can serve the purpose of 50 tmcft reservoir under Mallannasagar.

The BJP leader has also demanded that the government should lower the capacity of Mallannasagar as being demanded by locals.

“Middlemen like Anjaneyulu, who was recently arrested by the police for forging documents, were arrested while others who were involved in this land scam escaped.

We suspect that many more people were involved in this scheme and the government should order inquiry by a sitting judge,” said Mr. Narottam.