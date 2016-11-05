BJP on a mission to make India strong: Minister

Union Minister for Law & Justice and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the country, had strived for making India a strong nation and the BJP-led Government at the Centre now has been on the same mission.
In a talk on “Sardar Patel: Intricacies & Imperatives of Nation Building” organised by the Telangana State unit of BJP as part f the national integration week here on Friday the Union Minister said that the country would remain grateful ever to the Iron Man for unifying the country by integrating 564 princely States which were given autonomy by the British while leaving the country.
“But for Sardar Patel the shape of India would have been different as it was his decision that led to police action against the rule of Nizam in the erstwhile Hyderabad State and made its accession to India possible”, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad said adding that Patel was the first Indian visionary who tried to unify India after the emperor Ashoka.
Stating that Congress party was puzzled by the BJP celebrating Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on a large scale, he observed it was because the former had forgotten the Iron Man.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor