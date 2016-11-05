BJP on a mission to make India strong: Minister

Union Minister for Law & Justice and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the country, had strived for making India a strong nation and the BJP-led Government at the Centre now has been on the same mission.

In a talk on “Sardar Patel: Intricacies & Imperatives of Nation Building” organised by the Telangana State unit of BJP as part f the national integration week here on Friday the Union Minister said that the country would remain grateful ever to the Iron Man for unifying the country by integrating 564 princely States which were given autonomy by the British while leaving the country.

“But for Sardar Patel the shape of India would have been different as it was his decision that led to police action against the rule of Nizam in the erstwhile Hyderabad State and made its accession to India possible”, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad said adding that Patel was the first Indian visionary who tried to unify India after the emperor Ashoka.

Stating that Congress party was puzzled by the BJP celebrating Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on a large scale, he observed it was because the former had forgotten the Iron Man.