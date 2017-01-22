Hyderabad

BJP heading for triple talaq: Yechury

HYDERABAD: CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has an interesting take on the emphasis laid by the BJP on the uniform civil code and removal of triple talaq.

The BJP was about to get the triple talaq for itself as was evident from the results of the previous elections as well as the expectations of the forthcoming elections.

“The Delhi Assembly polls gave first talaq to the BJP. This was followed by the Bihar elections which gave the second. The stage is set for the third talaq in the elections to Uttar Pradesh where alliances are being put in place,” he said adding that the people are gearing up to give a marching order to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government in the 2019 elections.

