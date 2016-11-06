Hyderabad

BDL pays final dividend for 2015-16

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad based defence public sector undertaking, has paid a final dividend of Rs.101 . 35 crore for the year 2015-16 to the Government of India. BDL CMD V Udaya Bhaskar presented the dividend cheque to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of senior officials at New Delhi on Friday.

Earlier, in March, an interim dividend of Rs.67 . 62 crore was paid for the year 2015-16. The total dividend paid by the company for the year 2015 - 16 is Rs. 168 . 97 crore. BDL achieved a record sales turnover of Rs. 4163 . 58 crore and profit before tax of Rs. 850 . 26 crore for the year 2015 -16, a press release said.

