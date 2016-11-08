Auction of Agri Gold properties on Dec 19

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubrahmanian and Justice S. V. Bhatt on Monday fixed a time schedule for AP authorities to auction eight properties belonging to the Agri Gold consortium to facilitate part payment to small investors.
Dealing with a PIL filed seeking CBI probe into the Agri Gold scam, the bench said by November 21 the valuation would be completed and advertisement would be given for sale of properties. One property is at Keesara, Hyderabad, and eight are commercial properties situated in and around Vijayawada. Bids should reach the Registrar of High Court by December 16 and auction would be held on December 19. The bench directed the Telangana Government to give the list of properties it had attached and to be ready for a similar exercise.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor