Hyderabad

Attention diversion gang busted

Four members of an attention-diversion gang who were involved in as many as 37 cases were arrested by the Kushaiguda police. The accused, who are all natives of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, used to target lone persons with gold or valuables in their possession. They were apprehended at the SBI Bank at A. S. Rao Nagar.

According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda police, the accused P. Suresh (24), K. Gopi,(41), Pasupuleti Shiva, (38) and Gokul Das (40) were found moving suspiciously with tools used for opening bike dickey locks and had more than 20 keys in their possession. On interrogation , their admitted to various offences committed in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits between 2014 and 2016.

The gang was headed by Suresh. Four other members of the gang-- Satyavelu, Rajesh, Venkati and Shanmukham are still absconding. A few women also assisted the gang in committing the offences and disposing of stolen property. On their arrest, the Kushaiguda police recovered 10 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs.17.88 lakhs and two motor cycles. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused who are absconding, said a press release.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 5:07:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Attention-diversion-gang-busted/article16074319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY