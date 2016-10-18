Attention diversion gang busted

Four members of an attention-diversion gang who were involved in as many as 37 cases were arrested by the Kushaiguda police. The accused, who are all natives of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, used to target lone persons with gold or valuables in their possession. They were apprehended at the SBI Bank at A. S. Rao Nagar.

According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda police, the accused P. Suresh (24), K. Gopi,(41), Pasupuleti Shiva, (38) and Gokul Das (40) were found moving suspiciously with tools used for opening bike dickey locks and had more than 20 keys in their possession. On interrogation , their admitted to various offences committed in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits between 2014 and 2016.

The gang was headed by Suresh. Four other members of the gang-- Satyavelu, Rajesh, Venkati and Shanmukham are still absconding. A few women also assisted the gang in committing the offences and disposing of stolen property. On their arrest, the Kushaiguda police recovered 10 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs.17.88 lakhs and two motor cycles. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused who are absconding, said a press release.