Attention diversion gang busted

A 10-member attention diversion gang, which used to con train passengers and fleece them, was busted by the Gopalpuram police. While the leader Roshan is absconding, the accused include three minors. All the members in it are natives of the Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

According to B. Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the gang members were Roshan, Sanjeev Kumar, Rambalak Kumar, Saroj Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Ravi Shankar Kumar and three juveniles. Roshan formed the gang with a plan to steal bags from innocent passengers on the pretext of confirming train tickets to their destination at the Secunderabad Railway station. After their arrest, the police recovered Rs. 25,000, 11 cell phones and three travel bags.

Booked under Nirbhaya

A 29-year-old man was arrested by She Teams personnel for stalking and harassing a minor girl and was booked under the Nirbhaya Act. Md. Azhar Hussain, a resident of Saidabad and native of Odisha, had been stalking the victim near her college for the past two months, deterring her from attending classes. According to the police, Azhar used to go to the victim’s college daily at 5:30 p.m. when all the students would leave and used to follow up to her house. He even tried to talk to her and wrote his phone number and on a paper and threw it to her, asking her to call him. The girl’s cousins even beat up Azhar after she narrated the incident to them. However, that did not stop him, after which the minor girl complained to the She Teams. Azhar was traced and held.