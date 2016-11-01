Asad seeks probe by apex court judge

Hours after the ‘encounter’ of eight suspected Students Islamic Movement India (SIMI) activists near Bhopal, Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the incident.

“Only a judicial inquiry by Supreme Court would unravel and expose how these eight undertrials escaped, killed a guard, and then were gunned down 10 km from where they had escaped in Bhopal,” said the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen Member of Parliament, speaking to reporters at the party office in Hyderabad.

‘Conflicting versions’

“There is a huge discrepancy between what the Home Minister is saying and what the police officials are saying. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh is saying that these undertrials were armed with spoons. Spoons? The MP ATS could have easily overpowered them. We could have arrested and convicted them,” he said.

Connecting Monday’s encounter killing to the one in Aler where five undertrials were killed in transit in 2015, Mr Owaisi said: These undertrial prisoners are under judicial custody and they have been killed. Justice has to be done and has to be seen to be done. Encounter killings will not help the cause of justice. All terrorist related cases should be dealt in a time bound manner.

