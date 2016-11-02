Hyderabad

Art festival begins with a bang

Master strokes:A group of artists admiring eminent artist Rama Surresh painting after the inauguration of Hyderabad Art Festival on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal

The Hyderabad Art Festival began with a bang on Tuesday, amidst soulful notes strung up by Jaywant Naidu on his guitar at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur.

In the first floor room, surrounded by a series of paintings and sculptures, K.V. Ramanachary, Advisor, Government of Telangana, said: “The kind of focus that art requires is now available in Telangana.

The Chief Minister is someone who cares for culture and art and it is evident with the kind of changes we are seeing in the city. We want young artists to lead the movement ahead while the old guard has created the framework in which they can work.”

The eight-day Hyderabad Art Festival is part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Hyderabad Art Society (HAS).

One of the oldest members of the society, Jakanna from Chittoor, brought with him a sculpture to be displayed as part of the festival. About 300 art works of the members of HAS have been put on display. “We are going to have live shows, interactive shows and film screenings here over the next few days,” said D. Hanumantha Rao of HAS.

‘I LOVE HYD’

The Telangana Kala Mela at People’s Plaza, which is part of the St-Art Hyderabad-2016 project, is going to see a permanent type-based installation of ‘Í LOVE HYD’. “The art mela is a two-day (Nov. 5-6) street art festival that will showcase the culture here but its lasting impact will be seen in the permanent installation,” said artist Laxman Aelay.

St+art India Foundation is being hosted by Art@telangana and Kalakriti and their stated long term goal for re-generation of neglected areas of the city could be seen at the Necklaces and M.S Maqtha where long stretches of walls on the other side of People’s Plaza are being transformed into a huge canvas.



