Around the country in 29 days

: Five men, one SUV, a bike, 29 states in 29 days, and one country; that’s the story of Mahendra Patel and his friends who are on a whistle stop tour of what they call ‘One India’.
“In the thick of agitation by Jats in Haryana and Patels in Gujarat, I realised that we don’t think of ourselves as Indians — we think as people of this region or that. Or one community or the other and in that chaos, I thought of this trip. How about creating a message that talks about India as one?” says Mahendra Patel, a realtor, who is zipping across the country along with four other friends.
The travellers stopped in Hyderabad and shared their experiences on Thursday. Documenting the journey is Archit Prajapati, a photographer. “Surprisingly, language hasn’t been a problem. We could get by using signs but there were funny moments as in Kanyakumari we were called by a coconut vendor. We thought he wanted to share it with us, but he wanted us to buy a ticket for the vehicle,” says Anil Gemawat.
While four gentlemen are travelling on an SUV, one of them, Alpesh Shah is driving a Royal Enfield bullet: “The largest number of speed bumps we encountered are between Bhopal and Mumbai. The roads in southern part of the country are much better than elsewhere,” says Mr. Shah.
Please Email the Editor